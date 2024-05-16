Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sketch

Project Starmer, like Project Blair, is all about one thing: winning

Despite some woolly promises (and the noticeable absence of a pledge on income tax), the Labour leader who set out his six pledges in Essex is a quantum leap improvement on the Starmer of a year ago, writes Joe Murphy

Thursday 16 May 2024 16:24 BST
Comments
The event produced more evidence that boots on the ground and suits in the boardroom are shifting Starmer’s way
The event produced more evidence that boots on the ground and suits in the boardroom are shifting Starmer’s way (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

No gimmicks, Keir Starmer kept on saying as he launched Labour’s latest, er, gimmick: a reboot of Tony Blair’s gimmicky 1997 pledge card.

Abso-blooming-lutely no gimmicks here! Which is why Sir Keir was standing tieless with his shirt sleeves rolled up, while all the men in his shadow cabinet were forced to wear smart suits and ties fastened up to their Adam’s apple. ‘Cuz he’s the boss, innee, giving a team talk in the dressing room to the junior management!

No gimmicks, but lots of very serious subliminal messaging. Like the way all the shadow ministers, even Rachel Reeves, had to follow an autocue (look how controlled and on-message they are!), whereas Starmer just had a few bullet points on his screen, filling in the speech from memory. ‘Cuz ‘es speaking from his heart, innit!

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in