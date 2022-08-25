There are very good reasons why Black voters don’t support the Tories

Diana Young’s encouragement to Black voters to choose the Conservative Party may be well-intentioned, but it unintentionally casts Black voters as blindly following the Labour Party. The "Black people should drop their historical affinity for Labour" part of the critique is a misreading of Black communal political agency. It leaves out historical and current political factors that cause most Black people to choose between two imperfect options.

The Labour Party is far from perfect. There have been many cases where its plan has not served the Black people voting for them, but at least we can see politicians fighting for a living wage, increased funding for education, better hospitals, unions and supporting non-white communities.

It doesn’t absolve the Labour Party of how it has let Black voters down, but the fact that Black people are a loyal demographic reflects their ability assess their political situation and where their interests best align. It doesn’t mean they are sheep, and it is untrue that the two parties are indistinguishable.