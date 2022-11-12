I am grateful for Mr Johnson’s clear illustration of the nature of the problems presented by global warming. Whilst leading a lavish lifestyle at other people’s expense, including flying from Cop26 in a private jet in order to have lunch with a crony and enjoying multiple foreign holidays, he still manages to see himself as a leader on climate change. His attitude seems to be public demagoguery and private selfish indulgence – in other words, it’s up to the little people to make the sacrifices… Again.

Nick Donnelly

Dorset