The Covid inquiry is all very well, and it yet has a long way to run.

What must emerge from the chaos and tragedy is no less than the changes that rose from the ashes of Grenfell.

That tragedy and its predecessors involved a tiny fraction of the deaths and costs of Covid. The lack of PPE, standby beds and staff trained and equipped to deal with such a crisis meant the impact was only too clear. Grenfell exposed the lack of rigour, and plain “unfit for purpose” nature of our building regulations as well as the corrupt culture that had developed around them, and the attitudes of the design and construction sector when complying with regulations. The changes are only now coming into effect nearly a decade later (it will be another decade before the real impact is felt).