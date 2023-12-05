The latest policy change to address the UK’s immigration issue is a final twist in the death throes of this increasingly Kafkaesque Conservative administration.

The claim that reducing immigration will, among other assumed benefits, result in a rise in pay for British workers is a new twist, especially when you consider that this government has consistently resisted pay claims in the health and care sector (which relies heavily on immigrant workers and will suffer massively if immigration is reduced) and the rail industry.

The recently announced high net immigration figures includes refugees from Ukraine and British passport holders from Hong Kong. These numbers will naturally reduce over time. No doubt this natural reduction will be used by the government to support their claim that its new approach to immigration has worked.