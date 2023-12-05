Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

We are witnessing the final throes of the Conservative Party

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 05 December 2023 17:22
Comments
<p>This is an admission of the failure and chaos at the heart of the ruling Conservative Party</p>

This is an admission of the failure and chaos at the heart of the ruling Conservative Party

(PA)

The latest policy change to address the UK’s immigration issue is a final twist in the death throes of this increasingly Kafkaesque Conservative administration.

The claim that reducing immigration will, among other assumed benefits, result in a rise in pay for British workers is a new twist, especially when you consider that this government has consistently resisted pay claims in the health and care sector (which relies heavily on immigrant workers and will suffer massively if immigration is reduced) and the rail industry.

The recently announced high net immigration figures includes refugees from Ukraine and British passport holders from Hong Kong. These numbers will naturally reduce over time. No doubt this natural reduction will be used by the government to support their claim that its new approach to immigration has worked.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in