Yesterday at PMQs, Boris Johnson was at it again, playing schoolboy games with words. This time he tried to dodge the questions by redefining the meaning of the word “party”, but that quickly fell apart. He won’t learn. Sad thing is that we’re used to this.

Unfortunately, as your report shows, the French are also aware of this but are not as relaxed about his attitude to truth and consistency as the British electorate; you quoted the French interior minister Gerald Darmanin calling for “no more double-speak” and they seem determined to ensure Johnson sticks to his word this time. But don’t hold your breath for a resolution of the migrant issue or an end to the endless Brexit haggling.

Johnson’s childish strategy of shouting at the French to take migrants back is pointless. Even if they did, has he not seen migrants interviewed on beaches in France telling of their unsuccessful Channel crossing attempts, including some who had to swim back to the beaches and their determination to try again. Returning those who reach the UK to France is far from a deterrent - it will simply return them into the hands of people smugglers and a never ending money making cycle of misery.