Your view

Wednesday’s Budget will not save the Tories

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 03 March 2024 14:52

<p>Those who have been impoverished by 14 years of austerity measures will continue to struggle </p>

(PA Archive)

The prospect of tax cuts in this Wednesday’s Budget is no more than gesture politics: short-term, shallow electioneering by a government that has no commitment to the long-term interests of the nation.

Without doubt, those who will benefit from such tax cuts will be those on middle and higher incomes, whilst those who have been impoverished by 14 years of austerity measures will continue to struggle, as the essential services upon which they depend buckle through continuous underinvestment.

All this is designed by a cynical government to garner a few votes from the electorate and make it more difficult for an incoming Labour government to stimulate economic growth. As most economists have been telling us for some time: increased productivity depends upon investment that should be encouraged by a government that has a strategic plan for the nation’s finances, rather than one that uses short-term gestures with no other purpose than to con the credulous.



