✕ Close Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has played down pressure from fellow Conservatives to cut taxes in next week’s Budget as a last-ditch pre-election giveaway to voters.

He and Rishi Sunak are reportedly due to meet on Sunday evening to make a final decision on whether a 2p cut to income tax is affordable in Wednesday’s statement, or whether to build on their cut to national insurance in the autumn.

Asked about what his fellow Tories have been saying ahead of the Budget, Mr Hunt told Sky News: “All Conservatives believe the state has a moral duty to leave as much money in people’s pockets as possible because it belongs to the people who earn that money.

“But we all know it is not Conservative to cut taxes by increasing borrowing, because then you’re just passing on the bill to future generations. So what you saw in the autumn statement was a turning point when we cut two pence off the national insurance rate.

“We will hope to make some progress on that journey, but we’re going to do so in a responsible way.”