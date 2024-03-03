Budget 2024 – live: Jeremy Hunt plays down pressure from fellow Tories over cutting tax
Chancellor set to unveil plans to trial drones in policing of traffic collisions and use AI to ‘boost productivity’
Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has played down pressure from fellow Conservatives to cut taxes in next week’s Budget as a last-ditch pre-election giveaway to voters.
He and Rishi Sunak are reportedly due to meet on Sunday evening to make a final decision on whether a 2p cut to income tax is affordable in Wednesday’s statement, or whether to build on their cut to national insurance in the autumn.
Asked about what his fellow Tories have been saying ahead of the Budget, Mr Hunt told Sky News: “All Conservatives believe the state has a moral duty to leave as much money in people’s pockets as possible because it belongs to the people who earn that money.
“But we all know it is not Conservative to cut taxes by increasing borrowing, because then you’re just passing on the bill to future generations. So what you saw in the autumn statement was a turning point when we cut two pence off the national insurance rate.
“We will hope to make some progress on that journey, but we’re going to do so in a responsible way.”
Chancellor rules out borrowing to fund tax cuts
The chancellor said he hoped to use the Budget to “show a path” in the direction of tax cuts.
Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Jeremy Hunt ruled out borrowing to fund tax cuts, saying: “I won’t do that.”
He added: “I do want, where it is possible to do so responsibly, to move towards a lower tax economy, and I hope to show a path in that direction. This will be a prudent and responsible Budget for long-term growth, tackling inflation, more investment, more jobs and that path to lower taxation as and when we can afford that.”
Mr Hunt said there would not be any “gimmicks” this week, adding: “The country sees through gimmicks and we are not going to do gimmicks on Wednesday, it is going to be a Budget for responsible long-term growth.
“When it comes to Labour, this is an election year and people will see a contrast. We have a plan for growth that has seen us grow faster than any large European economy – Labour has just abandoned their plan for growth, their £28bn [in annual green investment].”
Labour will have ‘great candidate’ in Rochdale for next election, frontbencher says
Labour’s shadow education secretary said she “deeply regrets” that her party had no other option but withdraw its support for its candidate Azhar Ali in the Rochdale by-election, after he made antisemitic claims about Jewish control over the media.
“I’m very sorry we ended up in that position, but it was necessary and Keir Starmer took the action that was necessary to demonstrate that the Labour Party has changed and that we cannot stand for such unacceptable comments.
“But what I can say is that come the general election, we will make sure we’ve got a great candidate in place that can win back the support of people in Rochdale and deliver an MP for that community that will bring people together, rather than stoking division – which I fear sadly is what we’re going to see in the months to come.”
Tories have been ‘all over the shop’ ahead of Budget, says Labour
Labour’s shadow education secretary has refused to say whether her party would reverse any tax cuts Jeremy Hunt may hand out in this week’s Budget.
“Ahead of this Budget they’ve been all over the shop,” Bridget Phillipson told Sky News. “We’ve had a range of different ideas floated. Forgive me for being a bit sceptical about what they might say.
Pressed again, she added: “You’re asking me to engage in a hypothetical on a Budget measure that hasn’t been announced, but in terms of the principle of what we want to see in the Budget – working people are paying more in tax than we’ve paid since the Second World War, and I don’t think it’s right that time and again the Conservatves come to working people and ask them to contribute more and more.”
Citing “25 tax rises in the last parliament alone”, Ms Phillipson continued: “I want to ensure we’ve got a fairer tax system for all.”
Labour would end tax breaks for private schools, says frontbencher
Labour’s shadow education secretary has said she would end tax breaks for private schools – having backed down from previous plans to end their charitable status.
Bridget Phillipson told Sky News: “Not the charitable status, but rather ending the tax breaks – absolutely we will press ahead with that.
“The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies have been clear that will raise between £1.3 to 1.5bn, and if I were education secretary I would be making sure that money went directly into our state schools, making sure we’ve got more teachers [and] better mental health support.”
Scrapping non-dom tax status would be ‘abject humiliation’ for Tories, says Labour
It would be “an abject humiliation” for the Tories to scrap the non-dom tax status in the upcoming Budget, Labour has claimed, because “Conservative ministers have spent years rubbishing this idea”.
“If they were to do it, I think it would just demonstrate that it’s Labour who are leading the charge where it comes to the battle of ideas in our country,” shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson told Sky News.
Jeremy Hunt claims Britain’s ‘social fabric’ needs restored
Asked by Sky News whether he and Rishi Sunak seriously think the scenes at pro-Palestinian protests amount to “mob rule” or serious disorder, Jeremy Hunt said: “Let me put it this way: I am not Jewish.
“But I have been contacted by Jewish people who have told me they are afraid to go outside their front door when those marches are happening.
“And I think it is very important that we restore the social fabric of this country so that people understand that when there are demonstrations they will be peaceful and within the law, and they are not intimidatory. I think we have seen some of that and the prime minister was rightly saying we need to call that out.”
Hunt challenged over Sunak’s claims about ‘groups of extremists'
Jeremy Hunt was challenged to name a group which isn’t currently ban but should be proscribed because of their actions on pro-Palestine marches, after Rishi Sunak’s speech insisting small groups of extremists were hijacking the demonstrations.
“I’m not going to go into those details, that’s a matter for the home secretary,” the chancellor told Sky News, adding: “What I can tell you is the vast majority of British Muslims want to protest peacefully and within the law and they have every right to do so.
“But we have seen examples of very intimidatory protests that have made other people feel unsafe. That is not the British way and what the prime minister was saying – we’ve all seen the scenes on our television – is we need to remember the British way is tolerance, and understanding that the way you get change is through peaceful protest, and argument and persuasion.”
But pressed on “which people” he and the PM are talking about, Mr Hunt said: “I’m talking about the scenes I’ve seen on television, the emails I’ve received from people who have been terrified by what they have seen in some of these protests.”
Challenged again on who he was talking about, Mr Hunt responded: “I don’t know the names of people I see on television. What I do know is I’ve had emails from people saying they are absolutely terrified. Jewish people, absolutely terrified to go out their houses because of some of the behaviour of a small minority.
“What I’m also saying is the vast majority of people on these protests want to do so peacefully and within the law and we absolutely respect their right to do so, but when lines are being crossed we need to call it out and we need to be active in calling out extremism for what it is.”
But Host Trevor Phillips argued that his vague language “leaves people assuming that you must mean either anyone who has been on one of these marches, or anyone who happens to profess the Muslim faith – if you know this is happening, why can’t you say what groups ... you mean.”
He replied: “It does feel like you weren’t listening to what I just said.”
Hunt quizzed about defence spending
Jeremy Hunt was asked about remarks by senior Tories such as Penny Mordaunt suggesting that boosting the country’s defence spending should be his number one priority.
“The first responsibility of the government is the defence of the nation and a year ago I gave £11bn to the Ministry of Defence,” the chancellor told Sky News.
“Prior to that, the prime minister when he was chancellor gave the Ministry of Defence the largest sustained increase in defence funding since the Cold War, so I think our record speaks for itself.”
Hunt previously said abolishing non-dom status would be ‘terrible’ move
Jeremy Hunt has been pressed on previous remarks that abolishing non-dom tax status would be a terrible thing to do.
He said: “I’m not talking about any tax cuts at all this morning.”
Autumn statement was ‘turning point’, Hunt claims
Jeremy Hunt has played down the pressure from fellow Tories to cut taxes in a pre-election giveaway at his upcoming Budget.
“All Conservatives believe the state has a moral duty to leave as much money in people’s pockets as possible because it belongs to the people who earn that money,” the chancellor told Sky News.
“But we all know it is not Conservative to cut taxes by increasing borrowing, because then you’re just passing on the bill to future generations. So what you saw in the autumn statement was a turning point when we cut two pence off the national insurance rate.
“We will hope to make some progress on that journey, but we’re going to do so in a responsible way.”
He added: “I do want to show people in an election year that eternal truth that Labour governments spend more and tax more, Conservatives spend more wisely and try and bring the tax burden down.”