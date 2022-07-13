What a disgrace! Having resigned but not stepped down, Boris Johnson now blocks the opposition vote of no confidence in his continuing in government. Clearly he doesn’t see the irony.

Frankly, I wouldn’t put it past the Poundland dictator to refuse to step aside when the time comes.

This government has lost any last crumb of authority and the Tories any last fig leaf of credibility if they can’t get rid of him straight away.