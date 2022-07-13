Jump to content
The government has now lost any last crumb of authority

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:53
What a disgrace! Having resigned but not stepped down, Boris Johnson now blocks the opposition vote of no confidence in his continuing in government. Clearly he doesn’t see the irony.

Frankly, I wouldn’t put it past the Poundland dictator to refuse to step aside when the time comes.

This government has lost any last crumb of authority and the Tories any last fig leaf of credibility if they can’t get rid of him straight away.

