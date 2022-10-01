Truss will meet some proportion of her party in the annual conference tomorrow with the precise number of attendees yet to be determined – not likely to be a full house by all accounts.

Given the close to universal disillusionment of the public with her performance to date will her assembled party follow suit? Could this be the final crumbling of a mouldy old Tory party fruit cake that is well past its sell by date?

In the unlikely event of her policies being lauded to the rafters in this private "Land of Hope Glory", it will only serve to alienate the country even further. If the polls are bad now I anticipate them plummeting even further as the event staggers on. For both her and her party this could prove to be a lose lose event. The multiple U turn option is still available.