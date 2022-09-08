Liz Truss says she won’t ‘give in’ to Labour call for windfall tax

Liz Truss told the House of Commons that she is refusing to “give in” to Keir Starmer’s call for a windfall tax to be imposed on oil and gas giants to cover rising energy costs.

Ms Truss said such a tax would “undermine the national interest by discouraging the very investment we need.”

The new prime minister made the comment shortly after the announcement of her new “energy price guarantee,” which will freeze bills at £2,500 a year for households.

Government funding will pay energy suppliers the difference between the guaranteed price and the market price.

