The only thing that matters to Nigel Farage is… Nigel Farage

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 20 June 2024 17:16 BST
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, ‘this country’s biggest wind-up merchant’
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, ‘this country’s biggest wind-up merchant’ (PA Wire)

I wonder why those who admire and support Nigel Farage cannot see that all that matters to Nigel Farage is... Nigel Farage.

It seems to me he is this country’s biggest wind-up merchant. He has the skill to read and then exploit the base prejudices of those who take pride in not thinking for themselves.

I don’t believe he has any real beliefs. He just loves to find the most outrageous and extreme views out there and then puts on the “I’m just an ordinary bloke” act.

