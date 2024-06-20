The only thing that matters to Nigel Farage is… Nigel Farage

I wonder why those who admire and support Nigel Farage cannot see that all that matters to Nigel Farage is... Nigel Farage.

It seems to me he is this country’s biggest wind-up merchant. He has the skill to read and then exploit the base prejudices of those who take pride in not thinking for themselves.

I don’t believe he has any real beliefs. He just loves to find the most outrageous and extreme views out there and then puts on the “I’m just an ordinary bloke” act.