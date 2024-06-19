Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

‘Radio Rishi’ was a masterclass in how not to do an election phone-in

Tetchy towards callers and unconvincing in his responses, the prime minister gave the performance of a politician resigned to defeat, writes John Rentoul

Wednesday 19 June 2024 13:57 BST
Comments
Rishi Sunak told presenter Nick Ferrari during his LBC election phone-in: ‘You’re sighing – but what do you expect me to say?’
Rishi Sunak told presenter Nick Ferrari during his LBC election phone-in: ‘You’re sighing – but what do you expect me to say?’ (LBC)

After four bruising weeks of a six-week election campaign, it seemed to be dawning on the prime minister during this morning’s hour-long radio phone-in that a lot of people dislike him. He tried to sound upbeat and sympathetic to the complaints about how hard life is in Tory Britain – but there was an air of resignation about several of his answers.

“I’m sorry you feel like that,” he said more than once to callers who were cross about his record. “I don’t suppose I will persuade you otherwise.”

Towards the end of the phone-in – presented by Nick Ferrari on LBCRishi Sunak said: “We are almost done with this interview and we haven’t talked about migration or security.” Ferrari immediately put Rachel from Bexley through, who wanted to complain that the Rwanda deportation scheme was a waste of money. Sunak wasn’t able to convince her, either.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in