‘Going for the jugular’ with personal attacks won’t save Rishi Sunak now

So desperate is the Conservative high command at the state of their election campaign – actually now demonstrably worse than Theresa May’s fiasco in 2017 – they are now advising the prime minister to “go for the jugular” with Keir Starmer. They tell Rishi Sunak to aim at the leader of the opposition’s throat with some personal attacks – to play the man, not the ball.

Having long given up on their dream of a hung parliament, let alone winning a majority, they think they can limit their losses by forgetting policy and instead focussing on three very personal fronts: Starmer’s pro-EU instincts; his past support for Jeremy Corbyn; and his past as a leading human rights lawyer.

There is only one problem with this approach – it’s been tried before and it won’t work.