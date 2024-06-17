Jump to content
‘Going for the jugular’ with personal attacks won’t save Rishi Sunak now

The Conservatives are in such a desperate position that the prime minister has been advised to start smearing Keir Starmer. They’ve tried this before – and it didn’t work then, either, says Sean O’Grady

Monday 17 June 2024 13:08 BST
Nothing personal: with his election campaign against Keir Starmer stalling, Rishi Sunak has been advised to play the man, not the ball
Nothing personal: with his election campaign against Keir Starmer stalling, Rishi Sunak has been advised to play the man, not the ball (HM Treasury/Getty)

So desperate is the Conservative high command at the state of their election campaign – actually now demonstrably worse than Theresa May’s fiasco in 2017 – they are now advising the prime minister to “go for the jugular” with Keir Starmer. They tell Rishi Sunak to aim at the leader of the opposition’s throat with some personal attacks – to play the man, not the ball.

Having long given up on their dream of a hung parliament, let alone winning a majority, they think they can limit their losses by forgetting policy and instead focussing on three very personal fronts: Starmer’s pro-EU instincts; his past support for Jeremy Corbyn; and his past as a leading human rights lawyer.

There is only one problem with this approach – it’s been tried before and it won’t work.

