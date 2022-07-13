Boris Johnson labelled Keir Starmer “Captain Crasheroonie Snoozefest” as he landed a parting shot during his penultimate session of PMQs.

The prime minister drew laughter from the House of Commons as he attacked the Labour leader’s reputation for being “boring”.

“I think it’s possible, Mr Speaker, that he’s referring not to me, but to some of the eight brilliant candidates currently vying for my job,” Mr Johnson said, setting up his punchline.

“Let me just tell him, that any one of them will wipe the floor with ‘Captain Crasheroonie Snoozefest.’”

