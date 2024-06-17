Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news and reaction after Jude Bellingham gives England win over Serbia
The Three Lions opened their campaign with a 1-0 triumph to move to the top of Group C
England kicked off their Euro 2024 tournament with a 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening. Jude Bellingham started then finished a flowing move in the 12th minute to head the Three Lions into the lead and they saw out the rest of the game despite constant pressure from their opponents.
That victory moved them to the top of Group following an earlier draw between Denmark and Slovenia with the focus now switching to the match against the Danes on Thursday. A second win there and England will be through to the knockout rounds with one game to spare.
Gareth Southgate was pleased with the result and admitted that his team will benefit from the defensive test Serbia put them through, especially in the second half. He said: “That’s the reality of tournaments, they’re a strong team. We had to suffer a bit, which I think is really good for us, to come through and defend our box the way we did. The pressure was important for the group.”
Is Jordan Pickford England’s key weapon?
With England only having a slender lead in the closing minutes of yesterday’s match against Serbia, Jordan Pickford once again proved his worth between the sticks turning Dusan Vlahovic’s long-ranged effort over the crossbar to keep the Three Lions ahead.
Since making his senior England debut in November 2017, Pickford has been the go-to number one and has rarely put a foot wrong for the national team.
The Everton goalkeeper was rewarded with a fifth consecutive clean sheet in the group stages at the Euros - the longest such run in the competition’s history - and a 10th clean sheet at major tournaments which matches the England record set by Peter Shilton.
If England are to win this tournament, Pickford’s talents between the posts may just be key.
Jude Bellingham on England’s winning start
Here’s what Jude Bellingham thought of England’s win versus “a very tough side”. He said: “Very robust, strong and a big group of lads and it was important that we prepared well.
“The staff got it right. We prepared all week very well. We knew the roles we had to do. We try to keep to our own standards and try to do our own job. It’s important that we got off to a good start. Positive inside the camp and onto the next one.
“I have got used to getting into the box, getting wide and trying to do that. I got into that habit at Madrid and I wanted to carry my form into the Euros. It’s a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing.
“Jude Bellingham is made up of amazing people. It’s not just me. It’s because I have such a great support network.”
More reaction from Harry Kane
Harry Kane was first to speak to BBC after yesterday’s match saying: “Serbia pose some good threats and have some good players. They will make it a battle for you and I think we dealt with it really well.
“There was a spell in the second half where we got camped in our box and we found it difficult to get out but overall I think we deserved the result, and it was an important win tonight.
“It’s a tough game. They are a good team and have good players, they have a good structure. We stood up to it well, a clean sheet in every game is important, and it is good to get the three points and [for us] to progress. It’s good that we got the win today.”
Group C standings
Here’s a look at the Group C table after the first round of fixtures.
1. England - 3 points, GD +1
2. Denmark - 1 points, GD 0
3. Slovenia - 1 points, GD 0
4. Serbia - 0 points, GD -1
Cesc Fabregas on Trent Alexander-Arnold
Gareth Southgate started Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield yesterday to play alongside Declan Rice due to his glorious passing range and defensive capabilities.
However, former Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas was unconvinced by the Liverpool right-back’s performance but believes he will improve with time. He told the BBC:
“I thought it was a mixed performance from Trent Alexander-Arnold. There were moments where he was superb but other times he was a bit complacent with the ball.
“He made a mistake that led to a chance for Aleksandar Mitrovic but he reacted and recovered well, showed good personality. The more he plays in the midfield the better he will become.”
England sit top of Group C
With victory over Serbia, England are now top of their group after a draw between Slovenia and Denmark yesterday. The Three Lions take on the Danes in their next match and a win there will be enough to bag them a place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare.
Here are the remaining Group C fixtures:
Thursday 20 June
Slovenia vs Serbia (14:00)
Denmark v England (17:00)
Tuesday 25 June
England vs Slovenia (20:00)
Denmark vs Serbia (20:00)
Jude Bellingham goal gives England win over Serbia
In case you were busy yesterday and missed the match, here’s how England defeated Serbia. Jude Bellingham popping up in the box during the 12th minute:
Harry Kane on Jude Bellingham’s impact
Here’s what the England captain had to say about Jude Bellingham following the team’s 1-0 win over Serbia.
“[He’s an] unbelievable player,” Kane told the BBC after the match, “He deserves all the praise he’s getting at the moment.
“The confidence he plays with and the way he affects games – it’s important for players playing in his position to get goals and assists, and that’s what he does. He got in the box and finished it off nicely.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game. Serbia posed some tough threats – they are very physical. But overall, it went really well, and I think we deserved the win. In the group, it is just about getting through so it was an important win tonight.”
