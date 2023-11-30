I enjoyed The Independent’s recent editorial on Cop28.

The evidence is there for all to see. The only ones denying it are those who stand to benefit in the short term by keeping things the way they are and continuing to ignore the needs of future generations who will come after us. It is an attitude modelled by our current government.

As the failings of our government have led us away from reducing our carbon footprint and reaching net zero as a nation, it is now more important than ever for us to look at our own behaviour. We must learn to live without unnecessary indulgences and become more conscious of what we buy and what we waste. We should start limiting the journeys we take and re-evaluate the ways in which we transport ourselves.