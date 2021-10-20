Am I alone in feeling anxiety watching Covid infection rates and deaths rising?
Has this government learnt nothing?
In March 2020, many of us decided to take sensible precautions well before the government reluctantly imposed the first lockdown, to our great relief.
Now, nearly two years later, the same situation is unfolding, with the NHS issuing dire warnings and calling for restrictions. With horrible predictability, the response is a reluctance on the grounds that the economy will suffer.
