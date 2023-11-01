Jump to content

Your view

All decency within our democracy has perished

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 01 November 2023 18:36
Dominic Cummings masterminded the election of Boris Johnson and yet his opinion of his government was rock bottom

(UK Covid-19 Inquiry/AFP via Getty)

I believe the majority of Conservative voters are of the older generation. I wonder how they feel knowing that the man, who was a hero to many of them, supposedly thought they should be allowed to get Covid because they would “die anyway soon”.

Dominic Cummings masterminded the election of Boris Johnson and yet his opinion of the former prime minister and his government was rock bottom – so what’s his explanation?

If this ghastly government does not have the grace to resign after these revelations, then all decency within our democracy has perished. It doesn’t matter that there is now a different prime minister in post. The utter, shameful shambles extend throughout the whole lot of them. The British public has had enough of cringing as the world watches our latest shame at the hands of the Tories. Please, please go!

