Your view

The Davos agenda isn’t even worth the paper it is written on

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 19 January 2024 17:15
People on the frontline of the climate crisis in the global south are a world away from the ski resort of Davos

People on the frontline of the climate crisis in the global south are a world away from the ski resort of Davos

Foreign secretary Lord David Cameron was right to say, ahead of meetings at Davos this week, that the global impact of conflicts, diseases and climate change – all of which are interlinked – is growing.

The World Economic Forum Risk Report itself identifies the climate crisis as the most significant global risk over the coming decade.

But this all seems like a lot of hot air as far as the climate is concerned. The agenda for leaders gathering in Davos isn’t worth the paper it is written on.

