Foreign secretary Lord David Cameron was right to say, ahead of meetings at Davos this week, that the global impact of conflicts, diseases and climate change – all of which are interlinked – is growing.

The World Economic Forum Risk Report itself identifies the climate crisis as the most significant global risk over the coming decade.

But this all seems like a lot of hot air as far as the climate is concerned. The agenda for leaders gathering in Davos isn’t worth the paper it is written on.