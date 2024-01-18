Thérèse Coffey mistakes Rwanda capital for another country while slamming minister

This is the moment Thérèse Coffey mistakes Rwanda’s capital for another country while hitting out at Labour’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper.

Ms Coffey made the mistake in front of MPs in Parliament on Wednesday (17 January).

Aiming her comments at Ms Cooper, she said: “I have to say I was somewhat astonished by the speech of the shadow home secretary who can’t even get the name of the country right.

“Talking about the ‘Kigali government’. We are talking about Rwanda. A respected country.”

Kigali is the capital of Rwanda.