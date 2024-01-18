Rishi Sunak unable to confirm when Rwanda flights will take off after policy win

Rishi Sunak did not guarantee that a flight would take off to Rwanda before the general election if legislation passed the House of Lords quickly.

Asked if he would give such a guarantee, the Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference today (18 January): “Look at my actions.

“We had the Supreme Court ruling middle of November and within a matter of weeks after that happened we negotiated and signed a treaty with Rwanda, and brought fresh legislation to Parliament that had its first vote as well and was supported.

“So, that gives you a sense, I hope, of the urgency with which we are attacking this problem."