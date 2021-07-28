If electric cars cause grid blackouts, let’s invest in solar to create more power
Finally, the government has realised its push for electric cars could cause blackouts as the grid comes under strain – unless it gains more capacity. Rather than requiring owners to charge at night perhaps it should make it financially attractive for more people to have solar panels so they can charge cars during the day.
J Longstaff
E Sussex
