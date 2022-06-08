On Sunday 19 June, we mark Father’s Day: a joyous occassion for so many to celebrate those who play a paternal role. However, Father’s Day can also be a painful reminder for people who are not part of a “traditional family”, including children in care.

It can be difficult to comprehend that there are increasing numbers of children coming into foster care, with over 80,850 children currently looked after away from home in England alone.

Yet despite seeing how quickly our country can rally to help those most in need, and with the media’s backing, many are unaware of the desperate shortage of foster carers needed to keep up with the growing numbers of children entering the UK care system.