An interview in which Jacob Rees-Mogg called for Theresa May’s resignation after winning a confidence vote in 2018 has resurfaced after he took a different line with Boris Johnson.

The minister for Brexit opportunities claimed the current prime minister secured a “good victory” on Monday (6 June) with the backing of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).

However, less than four years ago, Mr Rees-Mogg called for Ms May to step down after a “very bad result” which actually saw her win more votes than Mr Johnson did.

