I see that the government is allowing the Cop26 to take place in November if Covid-19 restrictions allow.

But now I also see that the government is considering allowing 2,500 Uefa officials and fans to come to the European Football Championship final at Wembley to avoid Uefa taking it elsewhere.

They will not have to quarantine despite the ongoing restrictions for everyone else. This seems to indicate that the government considers football more important than climate change and the participants in the conference.