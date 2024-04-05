Traditionally, the Labour Party has been on the side of the oppressed and the downtrodden. Alas, it seems no longer so.

Keir Starmer’s pro-Israeli stance in the present Gaza war is nothing short of disgraceful. For a probable future prime minister, it is scandalous that he is unable or unwilling to articulate and acknowledge the root cause of the conflict.

How dare he ignore the 16-year blockade of Gaza, during which time not even medical supplies were allowed in by the Israelis? How dare he remain silent on the ongoing illegal settling of the West Bank by Israelis and their unhindered killing of innocent Palestinians?