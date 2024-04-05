Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour is no longer a party of principle

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 05 April 2024 20:08 BST
Keir Starmer’s pro-Israeli stance in the present Gaza war is nothing short of disgraceful
Traditionally, the Labour Party has been on the side of the oppressed and the downtrodden. Alas, it seems no longer so.

Keir Starmer’s pro-Israeli stance in the present Gaza war is nothing short of disgraceful. For a probable future prime minister, it is scandalous that he is unable or unwilling to articulate and acknowledge the root cause of the conflict.

How dare he ignore the 16-year blockade of Gaza, during which time not even medical supplies were allowed in by the Israelis? How dare he remain silent on the ongoing illegal settling of the West Bank by Israelis and their unhindered killing of innocent Palestinians?

