This government is giving off quite the stink
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Government sleaze is no longer a whiff, but a stink. By using the whip to force changes in the rules on parliamentary conduct, the Tories have sunk to an all-time low.
All this in support of their colleague Owen Paterson, who is said to have committed an “egregious case of paid advocacy”. We now have confirmation, were it needed, or were it ever the case, that this government has abandoned all intentions of behaving with any standards of honour.
Richard Lloyd
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies