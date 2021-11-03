Government sleaze is no longer a whiff, but a stink. By using the whip to force changes in the rules on parliamentary conduct, the Tories have sunk to an all-time low.

All this in support of their colleague Owen Paterson, who is said to have committed an “egregious case of paid advocacy”. We now have confirmation, were it needed, or were it ever the case, that this government has abandoned all intentions of behaving with any standards of honour.

Richard Lloyd