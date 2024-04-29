Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Humza Yousaf was set up for failure from the start

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 29 April 2024 17:50 BST
Comments
Yousaf was forced to face reality, reset climate targets – and the rest is history
Yousaf was forced to face reality, reset climate targets – and the rest is history (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

There are multiple reasons why Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf had to resign, particularly a startling lack of political know-how. But the key single reason dates back to Nicola Sturgeon, supported by the otherworldly Greens, setting ludicrously unrealistic climate change targets.

Deciding to aim for a 75 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2045 was never realistic. It was a choice made solely so the SNP could be seen to be bolder, more challenging, and more virtue signalling than the targets set by Westminster.

Under the nationalists, those targets haven’t been met in eight out of the last 12 years. Sturgeon, it seems, for all her determination to appear righteous and ethical, was only setting up her successors for failure. So Yousaf was forced to face reality, reset climate targets – and the rest is history.

