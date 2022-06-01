After all the misinformation, a population deeply divided voted for Brexit by a small majority. One of the chief architects of this grave error, Jacob Rees-Mogg, himself so bereft of the alleged benefits of this act of self-harm, canvassed for others to find the light in the dark.

Sean O’Grady reports a mere 2,000 responses, which have been whittled down to nine. The article describes why those nine are either harmful or pointless. Goodness knows the value of the 1,991 that are considered unworthy. Nine benefits, is that it?

I’m reminded of a somewhat depressing song written by Jerry Leiber and Matt Stoller which was recorded by Peggy Lee in 1969 – “Is that all there is”. She laconically half talks and sings her way through the lyrics.