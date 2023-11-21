Dread and fear are words that spring to mind regarding Jeremy Hunt’s new financial sanctions for disabled people who are unable to work. UK citizens, who have become disabled, or who are too sick to work, and have been forced to rely on social security, now face having their income cut off. Many disabled people in the UK already live in poverty, struggling to survive on meagre substitutes for the wages they were once able to earn. Even more so in the current climate of the cost of living and energy crises. Now we are faced with a complete removal of income.

Why? Why would a government target disabled and sick people as being the “problem” within Britain’s finances? Is it because they need to distract the general public from the billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money they handed to party friends and donors? They need the general public to believe that disabled people are the enemy, a drain on the country’s resources. It is the Conservative Party that is a drain on the country’s resources, having leeched the lifeblood out of the UK to line their own and donors’ pockets.

So what better way to attempt to distract the public than to create hatred towards disabled people?