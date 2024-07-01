A few days before the debate that saw 81-year-old Joe Biden face off against 78-year-old Donald Trump, I saw the French debate pitching 35-year-old Gabriel Attal against 28-year-old Jordan Bardella and 38-year-old Manuel Bompard.

Quite a contrast!

There was certainly the age of the participants, 40 years separating the youngest American candidate from the oldest French candidate, but not only that. The French debaters knew their points thoroughly and spoke impeccably – the same can not be said for their American counterparts.