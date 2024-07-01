Jump to content
For the sake of democracy, both Trump and Biden must abstain

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 01 July 2024 19:18 BST
Comments
Biden, while a very experienced politician who knows his issues well, has a problem with age. And it was a problem which prevented him from expressing himself clearly and correctly
A few days before the debate that saw 81-year-old Joe Biden face off against 78-year-old Donald Trump, I saw the French debate pitching 35-year-old Gabriel Attal against 28-year-old Jordan Bardella and 38-year-old Manuel Bompard.

Quite a contrast!

There was certainly the age of the participants, 40 years separating the youngest American candidate from the oldest French candidate, but not only that. The French debaters knew their points thoroughly and spoke impeccably – the same can not be said for their American counterparts.

