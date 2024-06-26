Your mortgage is about to get a summer break

As predicted here, mortgage rates have started falling. Barclays, HSBC and NatWest have all taken out their shears and cut their prices.

We are seeing something that has been no more common than an electioneering politician being honest with voters – genuine good news for borrowers.

The downward shift applies to fixed-rate products; the two- or five-year deals which are the most popular among the UK’s hard-pressed corps of homeowners and prospective homeowners.