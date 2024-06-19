Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1718833558

UK interest rates: Bank of England set to hold rates despite inflation hitting 2%

The Bank of England is expected to freeze interest rates at 5.25 per cent despite a fall in inflation

Alexander Butler
Wednesday 19 June 2024 22:45
Comments
Experts warn interest rates are likely to stay the same despite inflation falling to the 2 per cent target
Experts warn interest rates are likely to stay the same despite inflation falling to the 2 per cent target (PA Archive)

The Bank of England (BoE) is set to hold interest rates at the current level despite inflation falling back to the 2 per cent target for the first time in nearly three years.

The UK’s central bank is expected to freeze interest rates at 5.25 per cent on Thursday after steadily increasing rates since 2021 in an effort to bring down inflation.

It comes after the Office for National Statistics revealed the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) dropped to 2 per cent in May, down from 2.3 per cent in April.

The new figure marked the first time inflation has been at the BoE’s target since July 2021, before the cost-of-living crisis saw inflation shoot up – at one stage hitting levels not seen for 40 years.

While the Resolution Foundation think-tank said the data would give the BoE “pause for thought”, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the stage was now set for the bank to cautiously cut interest rates in August.

CBI principal economist Martin Sartorius said on Wednesday: “Today’s data sets the stage for the Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rates in August, in line with our latest forecast’s expectations.”

1718833200

Bank of England expected to hold interest rates at current level

The Bank of England (BoE) is set to hold interest rates at the current level despite inflation falling back to the 2 per cent target for the first time in nearly three years.

The UK’s central bank is expected to freeze interest rates at 5.25 per cent on Thursday after steadily increasing rates since 2021 in an effort to bring down inflation.

It comes after the Office for National Statistics revealed the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) dropped to 2 per cent in May, down from 2.3 per cent in April.

Alexander Butler19 June 2024 22:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in