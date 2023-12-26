Jump to content

Your view

Keir Starmer reminds us of the value of experts

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 26 December 2023 16:16
Starmer has the legality, the country and the economy at the heart of his plans

Starmer has the legality, the country and the economy at the heart of his plans

By using his past legal expertise from when he was director of public prosecutions (2008), Sir Keir Starmer has pulled a blinder by seeking legal advice on dealing with immigration already; certainly as a response to the Conservatives’ latest dose of right-wing patriotism designed to appeal to the Liz Truss and Suella Braverman sect in his party.

Whereas Sir Keir has the legality, the country and the economy at the heart of his plans, it is all too clear that Rishi Sunak is yet again being held back by certain factions in his party.

Geoffrey Brooking

