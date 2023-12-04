Jump to content

Thatcher was the bitter enemy of the working class – what is Starmer thinking?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 04 December 2023 17:33
<p>Keir Starmer’s endorsement of Thatcherism and his efforts to reach out to Tory supporters says everything about him and his party</p>

In a recent interview, Sir Keir Starmer praised the patron saint of neoliberalism, Margaret Thatcher, arguing that she effected “meaningful change... by setting lose our natural entrepreneurialism”.

In my opinion, Thatcher was the bitter enemy of the working class. Her philosophy, which argued there was “no such thing as society” and her programme of wholesale privatisation, put billions into the pockets of a tiny minority and delivered worse services in every sector that it touched.

Starmer’s endorsement of Thatcherism and his efforts to reach out to Tory supporters says everything about him and his party.

