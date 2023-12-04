In a recent interview, Sir Keir Starmer praised the patron saint of neoliberalism, Margaret Thatcher, arguing that she effected “meaningful change... by setting lose our natural entrepreneurialism”.

In my opinion, Thatcher was the bitter enemy of the working class. Her philosophy, which argued there was “no such thing as society” and her programme of wholesale privatisation, put billions into the pockets of a tiny minority and delivered worse services in every sector that it touched.

Starmer’s endorsement of Thatcherism and his efforts to reach out to Tory supporters says everything about him and his party.