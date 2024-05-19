Keir Starmer is right not to overpromise

I read Andrew Grice’s recent column regarding Keir Starmer’s six pledges with interest. I appreciate that the verbally torturous run-up to the election will be a flurry of proactive statements and pledges from both major parties.

They have my sympathy, because I suspect that the public have switched off. However, I still surmise that Labour are ahead because the electorate want change, and that is the actual bottom line. Fourteen years and counting from a Conservative government, with more changing of the guard than is advisable, and indeed farcical, has left us all clamouring for Starmer’s promised stability.

Starmer is right not to overpromise, but instead to engender hope that life in Britain can be turned around over time, with careful and pragmatic governance. This is going to be a torturously long run-up to an election, which Labour cannot take for granted. Even political animals such as myself might find it a struggle to keep engaged.