The Tory party are scapegoating trans people through fear and ignorance

As a trans woman who has lived happily and peacefully as a woman for 25 years, I view the increasing toxicity of the debate around my very existence with some trepidation. As such, I ask for my name and address to be withheld on publication.

I cannot fathom the real reason for the Tories’ focus on trans issues. Is it just an act of political desperation to create a definite wedge issue with Labour, or is it, not to mince my words, a simple demonstration of bigotry?

It feels like they have grasped at an issue on which they feel the British public can be roused through fear and ignorance of trans people, fuelled by cherry-picked incidents to scapegoat a wider community.