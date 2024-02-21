Former health minister asks Tories: ‘Why do you have a problem with trans people?’

Former health minister Ben Bradshaw asked the Conservative Party “What is your problem with trans people?” during a heated Prime Minister’s Questions today (21 February).

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw claimed Kemi Badenoch had not met with any LGBT groups since taking on her role as an equalities minister, despite her claiming she had “engaged extensively”.

Mr Bradshaw said: “A freedom of information answer published this week reveals that in fact the minister hasn’t met a single LGBT organisation, but has met two fringe groups that actively campaign against transgender rights.

“What is the problem the Prime Minister, and a section of his party, have with trans people, and his equalities minister has with the truth?”

Rishi Sunak said: “This Government has a proud track record of supporting those in the LGBT community and will continue to do so.”