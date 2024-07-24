Ask disabled people what prevents us from working – and we’ll tell you

I never expected a Labour official representative on benefits to demonstrate such apparent disablism as Alan Milburn (”Labour adviser says long-term sick should be forced into work”, Wednesday 24 July). I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that this isn’t what he meant.

I have multiple health conditions and disability preventing me from working, such that I received a multi-year award for personal independence payment (PIP) and employment and support allowance (ESA). But the process of dealing with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) under the Tories left me traumatised. I have read others’ accounts of the same.

If many people are stuck on long-term sickness or disability benefits, one wonders if that callousness might be a factor.

I would welcome a compassionate, fair, intelligent and fit-for-purpose welfare system, coupled with a fit-for-purpose health and social care system, and the ability to try to work without penalty either for success or failure. But first, the DWP and its secretary of state, Liz Kendall, has to win back a mountain of trust – and, even then, I don’t know how the damage done to my health can be undone.

If I may, tax the very wealthiest more before you consider throwing the most vulnerable to the wolves. I really shouldn’t have to say that to a Labour Party.

Name and address withheld

Any candidate will do!

Following the recent defeat of the Conservative Party in the general election, you would think the leading ministers responsible for this debacle would skulk away to reflect. However, nothing can be allowed to deflect them from their most important mission... their own ambitions!

So, we see James Cleverly, noting that the Tory party being so devoid of suitable candidates, that even he might as well “chance his arm”.

James Cleverly, who previously called his own government’s deportation policy “bats***”. James Cleverly, who was forced to apologise for making date-rape drug jokes at No 10, as well as for “inappropriate language” about Stockton North.

It seems the Tories are not yet finishing scraping their barrel.

Barry M Watson

Doncaster

Out of touch and out of time

When selecting a new leader, the Tory party should be very wary of heeding the siren voices of the right-wing, which got them into such a mess in the last administration.

How out of touch with political realities can Suella Braverman be to talk of “fanatical, irrelevant, centrist cranks”?

This is a very weird form of political psychological projection. Almost by definition, in any political party, centrists are the more moderate, nuanced, open-minded and sensitive to political realities. It is at the political extremes that the cranks and even the, quite frankly, delusional are to be found.

Gavin Turner

Norfolk

Robbing Peter to pay Paul

The Independent’s recent editorial is indeed correct in its depiction of the current state of the country’s finances.

I believe it all started with the artificial and ridiculous reduction of the basic rate of income tax to 20 per cent, as well as the imposition of other taxes elsewhere.

The government needs to grasp the nettle and increase the personal allowance to a minimum of £20,000 or the accepted figure calculated as by the poverty line. This would reduce the amount paid out in universal credit.

After all, what is the point of robbing Peter to pay Paul?

Income tax could then be put back to a basic rate of 25 per cent and no one need complain if the personal allowance is increased to a realistic amount. Other tax bands could be increased accordingly.

Obviously, I am not in the position of the chancellor of the exchequer, but it doesn’t take a genius to realise that people who cannot afford to pay tax after the current personal allowance need to claim the money back elsewhere in benefits.

What a complete and utter waste of time and expense to take money from poor people and have to pay it back in benefits. I may not have the solution, but it is quite clear that any government worth its salt needs to rethink the whole tax and benefits system.

Piers Chalinor

London

Labour must root out the rot

The reality of what things cost is finally coming home to roost.

The Tories traded on their reputation for fiscal responsibility and business knowledge. Well, that has worked out well! it is as if a scandal has attached itself to every major economic event or decision for the last 14 years... if not the last 50, if you include privatisation of post, water and rail industries. The lack of legislation and governance within the financial sector has cost us dearly.

The latest scandal on insurance commissions will expose a corrupt underbelly of almost every business deal involving finance, utilities, cars, and more. Concealed commissions are endemic.

Labour must root that out.

Child benefit is also a case in point – most people think the discussion is about the basic allowance, not those on universal credit. This allowance should be reversed or made more income-related. Anyone on higher tax should not get allowances for more than two children. People on universal credit should get enough to avoid suffering and disadvantage for their children.

Michael Mann

Shrewsbury