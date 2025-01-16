Peace will only come to the Middle East when every life is of equal value

Having reviewed the details of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, I am struck by the transactional nature of the deal (“Netanyahu accuses Hamas of backtracking on Gaza deal as he delays cabinet meeting”, Thursday 16 January).

It would seem that every Israeli hostage is worth 40 Palestinian prisoners – figures that also correlate with death totals on both sides of this conflict.

Is it fair to say that lasting peace in the Middle East will only come when every life is deemed to be of equal value?

David Smith

Taunton, Somerset

It is surprising to see president-elect Donald Trump claim, wrongly, that the Israel and Hamas ceasefire was down to him (“Trump credited for ceasefire breakthrough as US officials who resigned over Gaza war slam Biden’s inaction”, Wednesday 15 January).

This is like saying that the 2024 Super Bowl was won by the Chiefs because the 49ers will improve in 2025. It’s just not logical.

Thank President Biden and his team for their great efforts, and show some humility.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

If Benjamin Netanyahu can be accused of committing war crimes in Gaza and elsewhere, why is Joe Biden not charged with aiding and abetting those crimes – being the supplier of most of the bombs and missiles that have led to the killing of so many civilians?

Or will he, like Trump, prove that it is not possible to punish presidents? (“Donald Trump would have been convicted if not elected president, Jack Smith report says”, Tuesday 14 January).

G Forward

Stirling

Elon exposed

I was relieved to read that Ian Hislop has stood up to Elon Musk and exposed him for what he is: a misogynistic liar (“Ian Hislop praised for ‘perfect’ takedown of ‘contradiction-riddled’ Elon Musk”, Monday 13 January).

All Musk is interested in is power and control; truth does not come into it – nor do those he hurts. Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch will live to regret their association with him.

Susan Lammin

Dumfries

Musk founded a finance company that amalgamated with an early iteration of PayPal, making a ton of money that enabled him to finance Tesla and SpaceX – with generous grants from the US government, of course (“Majority of public think Elon Musk has negative impact on UK politics – poll”, Saturday 11 January).

He did not write the programs allowing rockets to dock “between two chopsticks”; he paid physicists to do that. He did not write the program that runs a Tesla; he paid scientists to do it.

The idea that Musk is some sort of “genius”, a description used by people who should know better, is risible.

Adrienne Fitzwilliam

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

With AI, you get what you’ve given

With all this talk of Britain’s AI “revolution” (“Will Labour’s AI revolution make your life better or worse?”, Monday 13 January), I’m reminded of advice I was given by a computer engineer in the 1980s, regarding operating a computer: “Garbage in, garbage out.”

Richard Smith

Rugby, Warwickshire