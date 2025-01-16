Israel-Hamas ceasefire live: Netanyahu delays ceasefire vote after accusing Hamas of backtracking on Gaza deal
Agreement outlines temporary halt to 15 months of bloodshed that has left 46,000 Palestinians dead and return of hostages to families
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of backtracking on the ceasefire deal and stated that his Cabinet will not meet to approve the agreement until the group backs down from what his office called a “last-minute crisis”.
Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the truce in an attempt “to extort last minute concessions” on Thursday morning, but it did not elaborate.
The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal later in the day, but this meeting has now been delayed.
A senior Hamas official subsequently came out to reiterate the Palestinian group’s commitment to the ceasefire and hostage release deal, which was announced on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US.
The complex ceasefire accord, which is due to come into effect on Sunday, outlined an initial six-week halt to the 15 months of bloodshed that has devastated the Gaza Strip – leaving more than 46,000 Palestinians dead – and inflamed the Middle East.
The truce promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and will allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.
US President Joe Biden said in Washington: “This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.”
A senior Biden administration official credited the presence of president-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as being critical to reaching the agreement.
However, Israeli airstrikes continued throughout the night and early on Thursday, killing at least 46 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.
Meanwhile, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, causing no casualties.
Lammy urges Israel to back ceasefire deal as Israeli cabinet meeting to approve ceasefire delayed
David Lammy has urged Israel to back the ceasefire deal as an Israeli cabinet meeting to approve the agreement has been delayed following Israeli accusations of backtracking by Hamas.
The Israeli cabinet was set to meet today to ratify the truce – but Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has now stated this will not happen until the group backs down from what his office called a “last-minute crisis”.
Speaking in the House of Commons this morning, the UK foreign secretary said: “As the Israeli cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal.
“Now is not the time for any backtracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal, in full, on time.
“The history of this conflict is littered with missed opportunities. It would be tragedy to let it slip from us - we must grab it with both hands.
“This is a chance not just for a ceasefire but for a lasting peace.”
He also reiterated the British government’s commitment to the peace process, saying: “The government is committed to sustaining momentum, however fragile a process it at first may be.”
He called for every hostage to be released and “every ounce of aid” apportioned to Gaza to reach those in need.
Lebanon's President Aoun says Israel's commitment to Gaza deal should be monitored
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has welcomed Gaza's ceasefire deal, saying Israel's serious commitment to it should be monitored, according to a post by the Lebanese Presidency posted on X on Thursday.
UK foreign secretary invites Commons to remember hostages killed
The UK foreign secretary has invited the Commons to remember the hostages killed in Hamas’ captivity.
Addressing the House this morning, he said: “I invite the house to remember those murdered in captivity.
“May their memories be a blessing.”
Lammy tells Gazans ‘we are with you’ after months ‘trapped in hell on earth’
David Lammy has told Gazans “we are with you” after 15 months of being “trapped in hell on earth”.
Speaking in the House of Commons this morning, the foreign secretary addressed all those in Gaza, saying: “We are with you as you begin to rebuild your lives.”
He described the level of suffering seen in the Strip over 15 months of war as “beyond belief”. He said: “Gazans have truly been trapped in hell on earth.”
Mr Lammy called the population in Gaza “a generation scarred by the savagery of war”.
NGO welcomes ‘urgent relief’ ceasefire deal promises Palestinians but warns ‘fight is not over’
Palestinian NGO Al-Haq has welcomed the “urgent relief” the announcement of a ceasefire deal promises the two million Palestinians in Gaza – but it warned “the fight is not over”.
The organisation urged the international community “to keep all eyes on Gaza”, citing famine, the destruction of Palestinians’ homes, poor sanitation, limited aid, forced displacement to crowded camps, a severely weakened healthcare system amid the tens of thousands injured and psychological trauma as just some of the issues facing the Strip’s population.
In a post on X on Thursday, Al-Haq said: “A ceasefire without accountability is meaningless. Every person in Gaza is in need... Unhindered access to critical, large-scale humanitarian aid must be allowed immediately.”
Russia welcomes any settlement that leads to security in Gaza, Kremlin says
Russia welcomes any settlement that leads to security in Gaza after a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas was announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
More than 46,000 Palestinians killed since 7 October, Gaza health ministry says
The total number of Palestinians killed now stands at 46,788, the Gaza health ministry has said.
Meanwhile, it added that 110,453 have been injured, since Israel launched its war on Gaza following Hamas’ attack on the country on 7 October.
More than 70 killed and hundreds injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since ceasefire deal announced, says Palestinian authorities
More than 70 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire deal was announced on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian civil emergency service.
Families in Gaza worried Israel’s bombardment might get worse in lead-up to any truce
Families in Gaza have said they are worried that Israel’s bombardment might get worse in the lead-up to any truce – and even if the guns go silent, they will not be able to go home.
“We all worry about the next 72 hours,” one man living in a tent, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told The Independent. “We also worry we will have nothing to go home to.”
Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 48 people, half of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes since midday Wednesday, when the prospect of a deal was first announced.
Action for Humanity has warned that the prospect of a truce does “give Israel a blank cheque to commit as many war crimes as possible” until Sunday, when the deal is supposed to come into effect.
There are also concerns for the future of Gaza. Amnesty International warned that, despite the fact the “bitterly overdue” ceasefire was a “glimmer of relief,” unless Israel’s blockade on Gaza is lifted, the suffering of Palestinians will continue.
