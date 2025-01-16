Outgoing president Joe Biden turned to a reporter with confusion after he was asked if Donald Trump should be receiving more credit for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Biden replied after a short pause, “Is that a joke?”

During an address on the ceasefire, Biden stressed the agreement was one he “introduced” last spring, but said his team has been working closely with the incoming Trump administration in the final days of the deal negotiation.

“This deal was developed and negotiated under my administration,” he said, “but its terms will be implemented for the most part by the next administration.”