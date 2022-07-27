I agree with your editorial, and this constant combative mode of the government, and now both leadership hopefuls, is becoming tiresome and unproductive.

There is indeed a bidding war between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak: who can sound the most vociferous on tax cuts or rises, union strangulation and more tough immigration strategies? For once, couldn’t there be some relief from this type of strong-arm rhetoric?

Yes, there is indeed a resonant recognition from the public of what front-line workers did for us, in the dire throes of the pandemic. But this seems to have been conveniently forgotten by these putative prime ministers, when it comes to their insistence on pay restraint.