I refer to today’s editorial. The British people have indeed "been denied competent and stable government for some considerable time". Witness the damage of Brexit – a con engineered to give free reign to the greedy few who lie so far outside the economic norms of the majority that they could be from another planet. Brexit benefits no one beyond its promoters.

Despite the fact that their Brexit is unfinished business, the government has now turned its attention to further gaslighting of the British people. The death on arrival of policies which reflect the actual values and ambitions of the Tory party is a welcome outcome.

It is akin to the defeat of greedy and malevolent aliens living in our midst, consuming our prosperity and unwilling to share theirs. I have little doubt that if they could get away with these policies, they would be delighted. It would appear they will not.