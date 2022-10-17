Kwasi Kwarteng has been levered from the nest by his party siblings. Others are more than likely to follow, including the prime minister.

It must now be evident to the majority of the public that the parliamentary Tory party is – now more than ever before – the tool of the ultra rich. It would appear that the right-wing think tanks these people fund in promotion of their interests can fairly claim the ownership of government policies. The majority of the press have, in recent times, exerted their influence on the public to serve the same purpose.

Far from leading, Liz Truss follows. To the clear detriment of what most people would regard as the national interest, the wishes of this small and ultra wealthy constituency guide her policies. The victims of Conservative cuckoo politics are the majority of the country; the facilitators who admit them into the nest are the duped Tory party members and voters.