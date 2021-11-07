Owen Patterson’s scandalous behaviour must raise the question over MPs holding multiple jobs, not just paid lobbying. We should all be able to expect that our MP takes his or her responsibilities seriously enough to devote their full working time to being an MP and isn’t sidetracked by one, and often many more, other jobs. If an MP can find time for jobs on the side then they are not doing their principle job properly.

A salary of almost £82,000 should be adequate recompense and is far above the income of the vast majority of an MP’s constituents.

Tim Sidaway