Loved Rosie Green’s treatise on the pros and cons of an “open phone policy” with your partner.

Having successfully negotiated 43 years of wedded bliss (my beloved might see this) I have found that the secret of it all with regard to openness in the mobile phone department is provided by Messrs Android and Apple.

One of us runs Android, the other Apple, and while this may seem inconvenient to modern tech families we have found it supremely appealing.