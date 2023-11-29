Jump to content

Your view

Sunak is losing his marbles over the wrong things

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 29 November 2023 17:48
Most of the public have more pressing concerns they wish the government to take interest in

I suspect that Rishi Sunak cares no more deeply than most of the other 70 million citizens of the UK about the location of the infamous and dubiously acquired Elgin marbles.

Most of them have rather more pressing concerns they might wish for the government to take more interest in. For example, their inability to afford heating for the homes they can’t afford to rent or buy, whilst feeding their kids if they survive their collapsing classrooms.

Not that the PM has any worries about these matters of course.

