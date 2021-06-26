Our government lost its moral compass a long time ago – again the taxpayer will suffer
It appears to be perfectly acceptable to our secretary of health, Matt Hancock, to carry out an affair with a self-appointed member of staff in his government office, while preaching social distancing and receiving his salary from the taxpayers.
He also has the audacity to ask the public to give him privacy during this time, seeing as he is married with three children.
Our prime minister sees no problem and considers the issue “closed”. I can only assume that serial philanderer Boris Johnson considers this issue closed as he has much experience in such matters and sees “moving on” as the best tactic.
